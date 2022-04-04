MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a crash on Lebanon Road near Mint Hill Monday morning, officials said.
Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced dead on the scene. Another person was treated for serious injuries and taken to the hospital.
No additional details were available about what led up to the crash.
Queen City News is working to gather more information.