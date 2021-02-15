Michael Jordan donates $10 million to 2 NC medical clinics

FILE – In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, former NBA star and current owner of the Charlotte Hornets, Michael Jordan, smiles at reporters in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – NBA legend and North Carolina native Michael Jordan has gifted $10 million to Novant Health to open two new medical clinics in the state.

Novant Health said the new clinics will open in New Hanover County along the southeastern coast of North Carolina and will aim to bring primary care, including behavioral health and social support services, to more rural areas.

“I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown,” said Michael Jordan. “Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life.”

Novant Health and Michael Jordan have previously partnered for family clinics in Charlotte.

According to Novant, the Michael Jordan family clinics have seen more than 4,500 patients and has administered nearly 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines.