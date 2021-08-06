Medical marijuana now legal on Cherokee land in western NC

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. Top prosecutors in the vast majority of Arizona counties are dropping all existing possession of marijuana cases even before a new voter-approved law eliminating criminal penalties for having small amounts of the drug takes effect when results of the Nov. 3, 2020 election are certified. An Associated Press survey of county attorneys received responses from 13 of 15 elected county attorneys, all of whom said they were either immediately dropping existing cases or in one case pausing prosecutions and planning to drop them when Proposition 207 goes into effect. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians announced Thursday that it has approved growing, selling and using medical marijuana on its lands in Western North Carolina.

The Charlotte Observer reports that the approval of the medical marijuana ordinance makes the territory the first place in the state where medical cannabis is legal.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says medical use of cannabis is legal in 36 states and four U.S. territories. A Cannabis Control Board will control licensing for cultivation, processing and sale of marijuana and issue cards allowing people to buy marijuana.

People will be limited to buying one ounce of marijuana per day, not to exceed six ounces per month.