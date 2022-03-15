MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dr. Wilhelmenia Rembert’s first job in Mecklenburg County was as a library assistant. A lot has changed since then.

“I certainly did not ever predict something like this would happen,” Dr. Rembert said. “That’s kind of an example of where we don’t necessarily guide our own steps, but those are guided by God.”

Dr. Rembert will be Mecklenburg County’s newest commissioner. She will serve at-large meaning she represents more than a million people throughout the City of Charlotte, Matthews, Mint Hill, Pineville, Cornelius, Davidson, and Huntersville.

“I have served before I am ready to serve,” Dr. Rembert said. “I understand the nature and scope of what the county is responsible for and it would not take me very long to get up to speed for a temporary role.”

Dr. Rembert has previously been elected as an at large county commissioner and an at large Charlotte Mecklenburg School board representative. This time around, she’s been selected to serve in a temporary capacity to step in for Ella Scarborough.

“I can’t do anything about the controversy that might be out there. What I am able to do is I am able to offer myself to serve and to do the very best that I can to work with the Board of County Commission. The county manager and her staff to try to continue moving the county forward.”

Dr. Rembert graduated from the same high school as Scarborough.

“She has served our community well for decades,” Rembert said. “She is unable to serve right now because of her health and because I am uniquely prepared, and I am willing and ready to serve. I see it as another opportunity, quite frankly, to pay tribute to her extraordinary service to this community.”

Dr. Rembert is a Sumter, SC native. Her background is in social work. She spent the majority of her career in higher education. Her resume is too long to list all of her qualifications.

“I don’t see myself as needing to come in and offer any type of redirection or anything, but I really come in and try to work with the county commission and the staff on the priorities they have already established because their priorities that are consistent with my values anyway,” Dr. Rembert said.

In the State of the County, Chair George Dunlap identified several key areas of focus including racial equity, early childhood education, and affordable housing. Right now, the median home price in the county is more than $375,000.

“With the rising cost of housing, incredible cost of housing in our community. It’s really pricing so many people out of a safe, predictable, stable place to spend the night,” Dr. Rembert said. “That puts so many people in a state of vulnerability.”

Over the course of her temporary service, Dr. Rembert will help write the county’s $2 billion budget.

“I am a servant for the people and while we may not be able to agree on everything, I will always listen to hear their voices,” Dr. Rembert said. “I will always try to understand their plight, their needs, and I will try to advocate to the fullest extent possible.”

Dr. Rembert will be sworn in as a commissioner on March 22. Her term will end on December 5.