MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — With surging prices at the pump, one fire department in Mecklenburg County is changing the way it operates to conserve fuel.

The West Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Department is not taking out the big engine truck nearly as often and when they do, they don’t always keep it running.

If the engine truck was empty, with diesel prices right now, it would cost around $240 to fill it up.

That’s about five times what it would cost to fill up the tank of a small car with regular gasoline.

“We’re trying to keep the costs down,” said Rodney Day, a firefighter with West Meck Volunteer Fire Department.

If you think filling up your car costs a lot, try filling up a fire truck.

“I think it’s 3-5 miles to the gallon, so you’re not getting too far on a trip,” said Day.

The West Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Department paid $83 dollars to fill about a third of the tank in its fire engine this week at almost $5.25 a gallon for diesel.

“It’s gone up significantly in the last couple of weeks,” said Day.

That’s fueling a change in how the fire department operates.

The engine on the truck powers everything firefighters need on the truck from specialty equipment to truck lights and scene lights to saws and other tools.

“Anything that would need power would have to come off that truck,” said Day.

Now that fuel prices are skyrocketing, the fire department is shutting off the engine once it gets out to lower priority and medical calls.

“Normally you keep things running, with the lights generator those things,” said Day.

But if there’s a major fire or a wreck, they’ll still do business as usual and keep the truck running while on scene.

We need to be on scene less time hopefully and not run down the fuel in the truck,” said Day.

They’ve also got a pick-up truck called Rescue 2.

“Probably running more calls out of this,” said Day.

They’re saving the big fuel-burner for the big calls.

“That way we can have lights and resources and do what we need to do and get the job done and get out,” said Day.

The fire department is cutting back on taking the fire trucks out to birthday parties and instead asking parents to bring the kids to the fire department for parties.

The City of Charlotte sent Queen City News the following information:

From the Airport

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is served by two major fuel suppliers. We currently have adequate supplies.



We are also monitoring price increases regarding other items the Airport uses and are planning accordingly.



From General Services, which manages the majority of the city’s feet



We have pumps on city property and we also purchase at retail locations



We have thresholds built into our fuel contract that we use to keep our inventory accurate.



We have contract fuel prices based on weekly OPIS rack prices.



We have an increasing amount of electrical vehicles in the city’s fleet and that allows to better weather rises in gas prices.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation sent Queen City News the following statement:

Like many industries and families, NCDOT is closely monitoring the recent rise in fuel costs. We are still assessing how this could impact our daily operations. However, elevated fuel costs over a prolonged period could impact our cost of doing business and force us to make difficult decisions about the delivery of projects and services.