Wednesday could be the end of the Mecklenburg County mask mandate

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Mecklenburg County’s mask mandate could end as early as Wednesday if the county’s health director makes a recommendation to end the requirement.

Last week, Health Director Dr. Raynard Washington told Mecklenburg County commissioners that if numbers continued to go down, he would make a recommendation to end the county’s face covering requirement. The item is now on the agenda for Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting.

Commissioners said they have been getting calls from county residents that fall into three camps–those who want the mask mandate to end, those who want to see the data, and those who believe that it is too soon to end the mask mandate.

Commissioner Mark Jerrell said the conversation has also been within his family.

“Prior to the pandemic, my oldest daughter–who already had a compromised immune system, and we had to be extremely careful, anyway,” said Jerrell. “The pandemic has made it extremely challenging.”

Jerrell said the idea of the mask mandate going away is not something he is taking lightly. Jerrell and others on the county commission will have to vote on Washington’s recommendation–if the recommendation is to end the mandate.

Commissioners had previously voted to allow the mask mandate to go away if the county’s positivity rate was at 5% or below for seven days. Tuesday’s COVID-19 positivity rate was at 15.7%

So, what has changed?

More municipalities and states are rescinding mask mandates as cases fall off their peaks. Additionally, hospitalizations have started to decline.

“I think the decreases are real,” said Dr. Katie Passaretti, chief epidemiologist at Atrium Health. “We are not as challenged as we were a few weeks ago.”

Jerrell said no matter the decision that is made tomorrow, there needs to be a discussion at home of how to live with COVID moving forward.

“There is no one size fits all,” said Jerrell.