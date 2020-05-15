Voting by mail expected to increase in Mecklenburg County because of pandemic

"It’s important that you give everybody an option, let the voter decide how they want to vote," Board of Elections Director Michael Dickerson said

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – All registered voters in North Carolina have three ways to cast their ballots: Election Day, early voting, or voting by mail.

Election officials are predicting that because of COVID-19, more voters will consider voting by mail for the 2020 General Election.

Mecklenburg County Board of Elections Director, Michael Dickerson, says voting by mail is traditionally the least used option in the area. However, for this election cycle, he’s expecting it to increase by eight times the normal amount.

In Mecklenburg County, during a presidential election in years past, as few as 25,000 people voted by mail. Dickerson says for this election cycle, based on the guidance he’s received from state election officials, that number could potentially increase to 200,000 people.

“You’ve got to continue giving voters options,” Dickerson said. “It’s important that you give everybody an option, let the voter decide how they want to vote. What makes them most comfortable?”

In North Carolina, any registered voter can vote by mail. Underneath the state’s Absentee Voting policy, a voter can request for their ballot to be mailed to them, with no excuse or reason needed. Voters have to complete an application that is accessible on their county’s Board of Elections website. Those ballots are typically sent out in September. The deadline to ask for a mail-in ballot is a week before the election. When returning a ballot, it must be postmarked by Election Day.

“We have to pretty much gauge that we will still be in a pandemic and we are working as if we will be in that situation,” Dickerson said.

For people who plan to vote in-person at polling locations, election workers are trying to keep you safe amid the COVID-19 crisis. State election officials are working with the North Carolina General Assembly to get access to state money, and, funds from the federal CARES Act to provide safety additions at polling sites.

Dickerson says part of this process includes identifying how to sanitize and limit people’s direct contact with popular touch-points: doors, check-in tables, touchscreen voting machines and pens.

Once funds are granted and disbursed to the State Board of Elections, officials say some of the changes you’ll likely see will include:

— Masks and gloves for poll workers

— Masks for voters, although they wouldn’t be required to wear them

— Plexiglass shields at check-in stations

— Face shields and gloves for poll workers

— Enhanced cleaning at popular touch-points

— On-site hand sanitizer

— Social distancing rules

— Single-use pens for voters

State Board of Election officials have also requested that the General Assembly increase the pay for poll workers.