Vaccine appointments open for Group 5 in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Additional COVID-19 vaccine appointments are set to open Tuesday morning for Groups 1-5 in Mecklenburg County.

According to Mecklenburg County Public Health, first-dose vaccination appointments at Bojangles’ Coliseum will open at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. The appointments are for dates through April 12.

Group 5, any adult who wants a vaccine, can begin getting vaccinated starting April 7.

Residents wanting to make an appointment can click here or call 980-314-9400. If appointments are filled, you can join the county’s waitlist.

MCPH is urging those who are eligible to only schedule one appointment.

Anyone who needs transportation to their appointment can call 980-314-7600.