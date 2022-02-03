Two former deputies throwing hats in the ring for Mecklenburg County Sheriff

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s race is heating up. Two former Sheriff’s deputies have thrown their hats into the ring and discussed their campaign plans with Queen City News Chief Political Correspondent Emma Withrow.

Marquis Robinson and Aujiena “Gina” Hicks are both veteran law enforcement professionals. Despite having different goals for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, they both said there is currently a leadership problem, which is why they got involved.

It’s already been four years since Garry McFadden, a former homicide detective, beat incumbent Irwin Carmichael, and was elected as Mecklenburg County’s Sheriff. Now McFadden has two challengers, both of which have decades of experience.

“When I was approached, because I’m not a political person, my first thought was ‘oh boy’, but I had been in the agency at just about every rank there was, and am knowledgeable of all the operations and things. So I said, Hey, you know, the only way to fix it is to go in and do it yourself,” Gina Hicks, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Candidate said.

Hicks has been in law enforcement in various capacities for 29 years. She is also be the first African American woman to run for this office.

Marquis Robinson, who is also running for the seat, just recently retired after working as a deputy for 25 years in Mecklenburg County.

“I worked inside the jail as a detention officer. And I served as a deputy sheriff. I know the policies of our agencies inside the jail and also outside of the jail,” said Marquis Robinson, Mecklenburg County Sheriff Candidate.

Robinson said he has big plans for the Sheriff’s Office, if elected.

“When we are elected into office, this sheriff’s office will not be in the backseat no more. But we will work hand in hand with our local law enforcement agencies to protect the men and women that live in Mecklenburg County,” Robinson said.

Both Robinson and Hicks are running as democrats, no republicans have announced their run.

Sheriff McFadden was not available for an interview but did release the following statement:

“Sheriff McFadden is focusing all of his attention and efforts on the critical staffing shortages within the agency, maintaining the safety and security of staff and residents, and depopulating the detention center.”