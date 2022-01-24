Three more COVID test sites will open in Mecklenburg County Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three new COVID-19 testing sites will open in the area following widespread complaints of hours-long waits by test seekers trying to get help in the area, the Mecklenburg County Health Department announced on Monday.

No appointments are necessary and testing is free. The labs are opening in a collaborative effort with MAKO Medical. Here are the specific details for the new sites.

Park Expo Center, 2500 E Independence Blvd, Charlotte, NC, 28205

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

2. First Baptist Church of Cornelius, 21007 Catawba Ave, Cornelius, NC, 28031

Monday, Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

3. R.C. Bradford Park, 17005 Davidson-Concord Rd, Huntersville, NC, 28078

Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in the county remain at an all-time high and the positivity rate is headed in the wrong direction. Mecklenburg County’s new health director, Dr. Raynard Washington, will head up a COVID-19 briefing alongside health leaders from Novant and Atrium Tuesday afternoon.