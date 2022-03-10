MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A suspect charged in the officer-involved shooting of Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Dijon Whyms has been transferred to another detention facility.

According to Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L. McFadden, Aidan Cole Bryant was transferred “after careful consideration of the stress and strain of caring for Mr. Bryant and given the nature of what has occurred.”

“We feel it would be in the best interest to have him moved to another facility,” said Sheriff McFadden.

According to the MCSO, Deputy Whyms was conducting a traffic stop on Salome Church Road around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19. Upon approaching the vehicle, Bryant fired multiple shots, striking Deputy Whyms.

Deputy Whyms returned fire, injuring the suspect. Both Deputy Whyms and Bryant were transported to the hospital at that time for treatment.

Deputy Whyms had suffered minor injuries in the shooting and was released from the hospital days later.

Bryant had been in the hospital, but last appeared in court Wednesday, March 2, where the judge did not change his bond. It stands at just under $1.2 million. Prosecutors asked for an electronic monitor if he makes bond.

Queen City News confirmed the gun used in the shooting was stolen from a gun shop.

Bryant has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of possession of a stolen firearm, assault LEO/PO with a firearm in Mecklenburg County, and larceny of a firearm out of Scotland County.

MCSO did not reveal where Bryant was being transferred to at the time of this writing.