CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a suspect in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in early March on Nations Ford Road in the Steele Creek area.

According to CMPD, 34-year-old Carneal Robinson was arrested Tuesday and charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators started searching for a vehicle stolen off of Farmhurst Drive on Wednesday, March 9. Officers located a gray Ford Fusion that matched the description of the stolen vehicle at an extended-stay motel, and an officer confirmed the VIN to be that of the stolen vehicle.

As officers began to speak with the occupants in the car, the passenger fled the scene. Officers tried to detain the driver, Robinson, but preliminary reports indicate that Robinson tried to run over one of the officers and the officer perceived this as a lethal threat and started shooting at Robinson.

Robinson managed to drive away and flee the scene. No officers were injured and officers do not believe Robinson was struck in the incident.