CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Slow down. That’s the message from neighbors living along Pine Harbor Road in Steele Creek, after another car accident this week.

“It’s a very dangerous area,” said Pine Harbor Road Resident Scott Hartman. “And we have to figure out how to slow people down.”

Car parts remain scattered across a front yard on Pine Harbor Road.

“We’ve had eleven incidents out here and two fatalities,” Hartman said. “Every accident has been pretty bad.”

Images of Monday’s accident paint a very real picture of just how dangerous the road can be.

“Three of my four large trees behind me have all had cars on them from accidents,” Hartman said.

He was the one to call 911 Monday, witnessing the most recent wreck to take place on his street.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t far from the road,” he said. “I saw the car come by definitely over 80 miles per hour.”

The posted speed limit is 35, but people rarely travel that.

“To be honest, most people drive 45-50 rather than 35 on this road,” Hartman said.

He adds there aren’t any posted signage warning drivers to slow down.

“Especially if people come out here and go to the lake,” he said. “There really isn’t any warning for this curve in either direction.”

Residents want something done before someone else gets seriously hurt or even killed.

“We are gonna start with trying to get signs put up,” said Hartman. “There were children 40 feet from the accident the other day, four of them. Their mother is scared to death right now— they can’t have their children out.”

The road is state maintained. Queen City News reached out to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. A spokesperson tells us that traffic engineering staff received a request Tuesday for curve warning signs and they will go out and look into the situation.