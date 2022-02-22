CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have charged a woman with shooting into an occupied vehicle while working as a private security guard earlier this month.

According to CMPD, Tammy Huntley was given a criminal summons, meaning she has to appear in court for the crime. She is also facing charges for a separate incident where she is also accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police said the incident happened in the 8100 block of South Tryon Street near Walmart and Lowe’s on February 8 just after 12 noon. Investigators say Huntley claimed she was assaulted and then discharged the firearm into a vehicle.

MEDIC confirmed no one was injured during the incident, and the confrontation remains under investigation.