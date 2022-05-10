(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — For neighbors living close to a home on Steele Creek, there is a little déjà vu, and not the good kind.

“There were cars, all up and down the side of the road,” said David Berry on what he saw over the weekend. “Loud music, slamming doors, drinking and other activities going on at the same time.”

Berry lives near the home. In September, the house, a short-term rental on Glenburn Lane, was the scene of a shooting. This past weekend, another shooting happened involving that same location, which injured a 19-year-old.

“I called 911, and they said, ‘Sir, is that a fan in the background?’, and I said, ‘No, those are shots going off,'” said Berry.

The incidents at the home are part of a continuing issue for neighbors in that area. Queen City News spoke with several people who live near the home both in September and this week about the shootings.

The shooting in September involved a party that was at the home. Gunshots could be seen in several windows at the home and at least at one home across the street. At the time, the owner reported that it involved an adult who had rented the property, but later passed the keys to teenagers, who hosted a party at the short-term rental.

The owner of the property told Queen City News that this latest incident did not happen inside the home, but outside, and involved a listing for her short-term rental home which was posted without her knowledge. Neighbors reported around a dozen gunshots were fired, with the teenage victim shot in the neck.

Residents nearby reported having their children on the floor following the sound of gunshots.

The neighborhood where these shootings occurred is part of a homeowners’ association. Neighbors repeatedly said short-term rentals are not allowed as part of the HOA.

Queen City News reached out to the HOA for comment, but have not received a response.