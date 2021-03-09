Suspect and victim in Walmart shooting knew each other: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- CMPD is searching for the man involved in a shooting that happened inside of a south Charlotte Walmart. They say there is still a lot to unpack as investigators continue to search for answers.

Police say within two minutes, the suspect walked into the Walmart, shot someone and was gone. Police are looking for the shooter and the person he shot.

Police described it as a chaotic scene. Officers and a SWAT team evacuated the Walmart on South Tryon Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday after someone shot another person inside the store.

People who were just hearing about it today were shocked to hear that someone would have the audacity to fire a gun inside Walmart.

“It just shows there’s no value in life for someone that would do something like that,” said customer Kenneth Arnold.

Police want the public to take a good look at this picture. They believe this man is the one who fired the gun. He was in and out of the store in less than two minutes.

“[They] clearly had an exchange,” said CMPD Captain Brian Sanders. “Obviously, we have no audio of that but those two did know each other.”

Customer Charles Matos said he heard about the shooting when his daughter got home.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“My daughter was here last night,” Matos told FOX 46. “There was a shootout or something because we saw these police cars and fire engines. I don’t think she was aware of what was going on while she was in the store. When she came out, that’s when she saw what actually was going on.”

Right now, police say they’re still looking for the shooter and the person who was shot.

News of the shooting is causing some Walmart regulars to question where they do their shopping.

“You got families in there,” Arnold said. “You got people getting their groceries. Like I said, with families, and to have somebody do that inside the store like that, that’s just…that’s not right.”

The shooter also had a woman along with him. Police say what makes it extra difficult right now is trying to identify people since everyone is wearing masks, but they’re hoping they can track down all of those involved.