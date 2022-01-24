Better Late Than Never: Steele Creek crafts store finally gets delayed holiday shipment

CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While ports across the U.S. are beginning to clear out, seasonal items are just now reaching some retailers.

“Yes, it was surprising to me, yeah,” Martha Leal said after checking out at Michaels in Steele Creek. “I am glad that I came.”

She was expecting to fill her cart with Valentine’s Day crafts for her Sunday School students, instead, she left with holiday decor.

Store shelves at the craft store were filled with stockings, Santa statues, and Christmas trees at a 75% discount.

“Once these goods get unloaded, you’ve missed the season, you’ve missed the shopping season,” former importer/exporter Tim Beck said.

He spent decades dealing directly with factories from China, a starting point for a lot of items sold in the U.S.

He says in order to get shelves stocked in time for the holiday season, retailers plan far in advance.

“The key times for all of these shipments out of China in July and August. They’ve got to get those containers in there and unloaded to get to the stores in order for them to have their holiday and fall season,” Beck said.

A high demand for goods leading up to Christmas, followed by shipping delays and driver shortages pushed the timeline back for many companies by nearly five months.

One month post-Christmas, shoppers are taking advantage of the discounted prices.

“We got some Valentine stuff, but we got a lot of Christmas crafts for my kids for Sunday school. It’s 75% and it’s great for me. I love it,” Leal said.