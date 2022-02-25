MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Saturday masks can come off in Mecklenburg County, as the area lifts its mask mandate, but one speech therapy practice plans to still use facial protection.

They’re known as pandemic babies.

“You have these little human beings that are born. They’re trying to navigate the world but they can’t even see mouth movement,” said Keyiana Holmes, whose young son is in speech therapy.

Holmes noticed some speech delays with her 2-year-old.

“He’s not requesting certain things like, ‘Mommy, I want a cup. Mommy, I’m tired,’ He’s not putting sentences together,” said Holmes.

She enrolled him in speech therapy.

“If we’re working on an ‘L’ sound and I show my tongue tip up, they’re not able to see that unless my mouth is showing,” said Kayla Nance, a speech therapist.

Like some other businesses, Little Wonders Therapy had to close at the very start of the pandemic.

And then they had to come up with ways to do safe and effective therapy.

“We do allow the kids to take their masks off or else we would not be able to do much therapy,” said Nance.

Nance uses a face shield.

The owners even made their own masks with a clear plastic opening around the mouth.

“I have done it with a face mask and it’s not ideal,” said Nance. “The kids can’t look at your facial cues.”

Little Wonders still offers virtual speech therapy if parents believe that’s best, but the company says it’s not nearly as effective.

“I just didn’t think having a 2-year-old on a webcam, I just didn’t think that would make a big impact for a little toddler,” said Holmes.

Her son is making progress.

“He’s been saying words and sentences that he’s never said before,” said Holmes.

He’s watching his teacher.

“Speech therapy is 100% looking at your mouth,” said Nance.

He’s learning little by little face to face.

The owners of Little Wonders say they really hope with COVID cases going down and the mask mandate being lifted, that will help more parents feel comfortable seeking in-person speech therapy for their children if they need it.