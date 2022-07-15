CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A ‘No Swimming’ advisory was lifted on Thursday for a cove on Lake Cornelius.



The advisory was issued on Saturday, July 9 after an estimated 515 gallons of sewage spilled into Lake Cornelius. The spill was caused by debris clogging a pump resulting in an overflow from the sewer collection system, officials said.

The discharge was stopped by Charlotte Water staff.



On Thursday, July 14, laboratory results were received for water samples collected by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services’ staff revealing that bacteria counts are within safe limits; therefore, the advisory has been lifted.