CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A retired Mecklenburg County Judge is speaking out about the importance of diplomacy and being above reproach when sitting on the bench.

This comes after Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best reportedly shoved a delivery truck driver and slapped a phone out of the driver’s hand.

Judge Richard Boner, a former Senior Resident Superior Court Judge of Mecklenburg County, said he was shocked after hearing about the heated incident involving Best on the loading dock at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

Boner explained the golden rule that all judges in North Carolina are expected to follow:

“A judge to participate in establishing, maintaining and enforcing, should personally observe appropriate standards of conduct to ensure that the integrity and independence of the judiciary shall be preserved.”

Judge Boner served on the Mecklenburg County Bench for almost 30 years.

“The citizens have a right to expect that judges will act appropriately,” Boner explained. “Not only when they’re on the bench wearing a robe but also out in public. When you serve as a judge, you’re basically living in a glass house.”

Best, who was appointed by Governor Roy Cooper and is currently running for re-election, is accused of physically shoving a delivery truck driver after trying to get into the courthouse parking garage.

Best tried to drive around the delivery truck, which had been partially blocking the entrance, scraped her white Porsche SUV, got out of her car, and the altercation between her and the driver, Meagan Gunter began.

“Shock and disappointment, you know that a judge would be involved in something like this,” she said. “I mean, it’s totally foreign to what you would expect.”

Below is the incident report:

Judge Boner says if you sit on the bench, you must act as if you live in a glass house and will always be held to a higher standard.

“When I was on the bench, I was always mindful of the fact that no matter where I was or what I was doing, I was being watched,” Boner said. “And if I was at church, or at a party, or out on the golf course, or wherever, I had to be mindful of how I behaved and what I said because if somebody takes note of it, they may have a bad opinion of me. Therefore a bad opinion of the courts in general, because of something I’ve said or done.”

Boner said Best could only face repercussions if the delivery truck driver presses charges or a citizen files a complaint against her with the North Carolina Judicial Standards Commission.

QCN reached out to Judge Kimberly Best’s campaign for a reaction.

Judge Best responded via email, saying her attorney would reach out soon.