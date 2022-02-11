Sheriff addresses staffing deficiencies at Meck County Jail after some were working nearly 24-hours straight

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Mecklenburg County Sheriff is setting the record straight after a state jail inspection found a lack of supervision of inmates and a major staffing shortage at the Mecklenburg County Jail.

The inspection was done in late December 2021, but new details were just released this week.

Queen City News has been following problems at the jail for months now. We first broke the story in late January of detention officers working 24 hours straight.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden, a Democrat, is working to fix the problems and says he’s being transparent and not holding anything back, but he did not take any questions from reporters Friday.

“Let me reassure you this: The Mecklenburg County Jail is not closing,” said Sheriff McFadden.

The sheriff says he’s doing all he can to address problems found during a December state inspection of the jail. Inspectors just released new details in a report this week.

“Since November of 2021, we have not had an assault with a weapon in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center because of our efforts and because of my staff,” said Sheriff McFadden.

Inspectors found inmates went hours without supervision rounds and in some cases, some pods were only checked several times a day. Officers are supposed to make rounds and supervise inmates at least twice every hour.

Inmates assaulted staff, and one day last September, inmates rioted with weapons at the jail.

That day, according to the report, the jail was short 23 officers of 80 total during the day shift and 29 officers short on the night beat.

“We were having mandatory overtime simply worked for a while, but it burned out our staff, so we created another initiative called ‘Help,” said Sheriff McFadden.

The sheriff took that step when Queen City News broke the story a couple of weeks ago that one weekend, a dozen jail officers worked close to 24 hours straight.

The jail is currently operating at 67% of its full-time staff.

The sheriff says around 185 inmates have been relocated to other facilities since December 29, 2021, and they’re offering a new starting pay of $52,530 for detention officers and deputies.

“That seems like a great thing, it is, but when you have negative publicity, you instill fear and anxiety into the hearts of people who may want to come here by a negative content day after day after day,” said Sheriff McFadden.

The sheriff’s office has until March 11 to respond to the state report.

Queen City News reached out to Mecklenburg County Commission Chair George Dunlap Friday about problems at the jail. He called back while the sheriff was holding his news conference. QCN will keep following up with him.

QCN also reached out to Mecklenburg County about what they’re doing to help at the jail, and they did not answer our question.