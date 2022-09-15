MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Runners, especially women, have always been cautious when out running.

Now, with the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher in Memphis, Tennessee, combined with an attempted sexual assault in Charlotte, and a walker being sexually assaulted in Matthews, safety is paramount.

“I have found that a lot of people are now partnering up,” Lisa Landrum said, owner of Forward Motion CLT. “Where maybe they would have just stepped out by themselves.”

Landrum trains runners and is also the founder of runCLTrun.

She said many groups across the Queen City remind runners about safety, but all the mace and safety vests in the city are not going to change the world we live in, so it’s time to pick up the pace.

“Because runners are so motivated, I believe there is a huge opportunity for us to really step up and make some changes,” Landrum said.

Landrum made a social media post on ‘runCLTrun’ to start advocating for more safety measures on the greenways

“Call boxes, emergency call boxes on the greenway, a bigger police presence, maybe some lighting on the greenways is one step,” she said.

In a statement from Mecklenburg Parks and Rec, a spokesperson for the department wrote Queen City News with the following, “We do not currently have any call boxes in our park system. Studies show that blue light boxes have not only been made obsolete by the rise of cell phones but that they also come with a host of technical issues including frequent malfunctions, the potential for prank usage, and the necessity of the user needing to remain in close proximity of the box after calling for help, which may jeopardize their safety. Park and Recreation partners with first responders to help ensure greenway user safety. As part of our future plans, staff will install additional signage on existing mile/location markers along County greenways with enhanced location information that will improve location identification for first responders. Park amenities are typically open from dawn to dusk. Greenways are typically located in riparian buffers and as such we do not provide lighting.”

Runners said there are a couple of things that can be done to help them feel safer, like cutting the brush around the trails and making sure there’s enough bandwidth so they can call for help.

Since the attempted sexual assault on the McAlpine Creek Greenway, CMPD has increased patrols, and runners said that is a great step, but they want more, and everyone will support their efforts.

“We’d like to get some conversations going with parks and rec,” Landrum said. “But really it starts at home, it starts with us just being better citizens, better participants in this active community that we all love so much.”