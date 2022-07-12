MATTHEWS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A rabid fox bit a man in Matthews on Friday, July 8, according to the Matthews Police Department.

Police responded to the 500 block of E John Street near E Charles Street for an animal bite.

A fox was found and taken from that location; results for rabies returned positive.

Only one human exposure has been reported.

Police urge any person or pet that has come into contact with a fox in the area to call Mecklenburg County Health Department immediately at (704)-614-6512 or (704)-589-3242.

For more information on rabies and how to prevent exposure, click here.