MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Mecklenburg County taxpayers can sleep a bit easier tonight knowing the County Manager, Dena Diorio, didn’t recommend a single tax increase in her 2.1-billion-dollar Fiscal Year 2023 Budget.

“Our community is strong, and our county government is strong. My staff and I do not take that for granted and we take our responsibility very seriously. Our goal is to never leave a person or group behind. My budget weaves that goal into every recommendation,” Diorio said.

Diorio made sure her budget addressed the six main areas commissioners had prioritized during their budget workshop: affordable housing, reduce educational attainment gaps, environmental leadership, focus on Meck Pre-K, workforce development, and reduce racial disparities. Reducing racial disparities is one of the top priorities for Commissioner Vilma Leake, who represents District Two.

“We take seriously the budget, you have to make sure you watch which county commissioner votes for the budget, that does not support the budget, cause if you don’t support the budget, you’re not support that people,” Leake said.

Leake has been one of the most vocally critical of CMS and their School’s underperformance. CMS requested a 40-million-dollar increase, on top of the funding Mecklenburg County gave them last year. Diorio said she recommends the County provide CMS with half of that and give them a 20-million-dollar increase to cover teacher raises and more. CMS teachers are the highest paid teachers in North Carolina.

“I’ve got to dig deep into it, to make sure that I’m not paying over again, what we’ve already paid for. And what the savings were from last year, as relates to schools being closed, and what have you. So that’s important. It’s important to me,” Leake said.

If this budget passes, full time and part time County employees will get a five percent pay raise this year, and the minimum wage will be raised to $20 per hour.

A public hearing is scheduled for next Wednesday. The board is expected to vote on June 22.