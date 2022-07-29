HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A popular breakfast joint in Huntersville is set to reopen this weekend after being closed for six months.

Cafe 100 will now be known as The Neighborhood Cafe. The restaurant is located in a 75-year-old building on Huntersville-Concord Road.

It was named one of the top spots for brunch in the Queen City area. The owners said they’re ready to welcome guests back in for a good meal.

“The staff that’s here knows the menu, knows the flavor. They’ve been producing wonderful dishes here for a very long time. And so, people have been coming here that had a favorite on the menu can come here and have the same item or experience some of the new dishes we’ve added to the menu. And folks who will come here for the first time will get to enjoy everything,” Owner Tim Fadul explained.

The restaurant is under new ownership but it’s retaining the old kitchen staff. This will keep old favorites on the new menu.