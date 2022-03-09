The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and even attempted CPR on the victim prior to MEDIC's arrival.

PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police in Pineville are investigating a crash involving a female pedestrian who was killed on South Polk Street at Lowery Street.

According to Pineville Police, the crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and even attempted CPR on the victim prior to MEDIC’s arrival.

Investigators say the driver is cooperating with the investigation. No names and no other information is being released at this time.