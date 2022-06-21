PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Pineville restaurant employee is recovering after he says he was attacked on the job because of his race.

The pictures are horrifying, and to find out this is the result of an unprovoked attack on another Asian American has some in the community speaking out.

“I feel really heartbroken, this isn’t humanity at all,” said a friend of Hendra Bonardy, who wants to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation.

Hendra Bonardy was attacked at the Bon Chon Pineville location last week. According to the police report, Bonardy lost teeth, has internal injuries, and broken bones.

“Recovering from what happened, however, his mouth is wired shut.”

His friends shared pictures, including one of Franklin Simpson.

Simpson felt he was being ignored service by Bonardy, Simpson called Bonardy a name and asked him if he knew what country he was in, and then beat him in the back hallway of the restaurant. Pineville police charged Simpson with assault causing serious bodily injury

Attacks on Asian Americans have been on the rise. According to an FBI report in October of 2021, hate crimes against Asian Americans rose by 73 percent in 2020, an increase that started during the pandemic.

It’s even tougher to talk about when the victim is a friend.

“He’s a really close friend of mine and I feel like it shouldn’t be happening to him or to everyone no matter what race they are. We are one. We have to spread awareness. I don’t want this kind of stuff to ever happen again to nobody.”