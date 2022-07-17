PINEVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A woman suffered life-threatening injuries while she was in the custody of police early Sunday morning, the Pineville Police Department announced.

Officers responded to a domestic incident around midnight at the Willow Ridge Apartments where they say 27-year-old Morgan Johnson assaulted her boyfriend. Officers said Johnson appeared intoxicated and was agitated with police and resisted arrest. Eventually, she was handcuffed and transported. During transport, Johnson was able to free one hand from her handcuffs and open a rear window of the vehicle. The officer noticed, slowed down and during the process, Johnson was able to get through a small opening and exit the vehicle while it was still moving, the police report indicated. The vehicle was on I-485 near Exit 67.

She sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital to be treated.

Since the incident occurred on I-485 the North Carolina State Highway Patrol will be conducting an investigation. An internal investigation is also being conducted. It is unclear if NCSBI will conduct a separate investigation.