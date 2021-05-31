Neighbor of Pineville apartment fire: ‘Banging on doors waking people up’

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- 20 people are without homes and a woman is hurt after an apartment fire in Pineville early this morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at the Pine Apartments off Lancaster Highway. Eight units total suffered significant damage.

Within an hour after a fire, crews from the South Charlotte Metro 1-800-Board Up, were at the scene working hard to make sure things don’t get worse.

Board-up Emergency Management Director, Vince Wolfe said, “The fire was major enough that a part through the roof, so we want cover that up.”

It’s not a situation people are prepared for.

Eric McKinney, a neighbor who lives across the street ran over to help get people out of the building when he heard a woman yelling for help.

“I ran across and started knocking on peoples doors, I said the building is on fire get up! Get up, get up, get up!” he said.

According to the Pineville Fire Dept., everyone made it out safely, and one woman was taken to the hospital for a burn injury.

She’s expected to be okay.

Wolfe said, what comes after though, can be as daunting as the fire itself.

“We are one of those services that never sleeps.

The company’s job is to get people through the next few days and beyond; from transportation help, getting temporary cell phones, and even providing a booklet of terms people may see as they work with insurance companies.

All 20 displaced residents are staying in hotels until more permanent housing can be arranged.

The Red Cross is also assisting.

The Fire Marshal is investigating how the fire started.