New bodycam footage shows Pineville officers shoot armed man waving handgun at ongoing traffic

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two Pineville Police officers have been cleared after an investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

On February 1, 2020, officers were called to N. Polk Street with reports that a man was pointing a gun at cars.

Newly released bodycam video shows just seconds after the officers arrived they found Timothy Caraway, Jr. walking down the street.

“He pulled the gun out of his pocket,” said Police Chief Michael Hudgins in a presentation Monday afternoon. The video shows the officers shouting commands before opening fire.

Twelve total shots were fired and the suspect was hit five times.

“You shot me in the neck?” Caraway is heard asking on the bodycam video.

One officer immediately began rendering aid. According to Chief Hudgins, the officer used an Automated External Defibrillator, AED, to stop the bleeding on Caraway’s neck.

“It shows their ability to make that switch from ‘I have to react, to I have to save,’” Hudgins said.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation examined the shooting. The Mecklenburg County DA’s Office chose not to prosecute the two officers.

Hudgins says the officers have returned to active duty. However, there is an ongoing investigation into the officer’s actions being conducted by an outside firm.

The Chief expects that investigation to wrap up within a month.

Hudgins made the presentation Monday in hopes of providing transparency to the public.

“We want them to see the process,” Hudgins said, “The investigation was done by an outside agency. And it was determined by an outside agency that no charges would be taken out.”

Hudgins says the charges against Caraway, including possession of a stolen handgun, were later dismissed by the Mecklenburg County DA’s office.