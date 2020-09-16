Man arrested in Pineville’s 1st homicide of the year

Pineville police and the US Marshal have made an arrest in a homicide that occurred in Pineville on Monday, local authorities announced on Wednesday.

Bryan Hancock, 36, was arrested at an unspecified south Charlotte location in connection with the death of James Christel, 35, and faces second-degree murder charges. Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

This was Pineville’s first homicide in 2020.

This remains an active investigation.

Officials responded to calls regarding gunshots around 11:30 p.m. outside the Fox & Hound at the Countryside Shopping Center. Christel was found suffering from gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.

