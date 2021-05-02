Mall Shooting: Suspects ID’d, will be arrested upon release from hospital

PINEVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two suspects who are recovering in the hospital after shooting each other at Carolina Place Mall on Saturday have been identified by the local police on Sunday.

An initial investigation revealed Kevion Harris, 32, and Jamie Williams, 24, as the suspects in the shooting. Pineville PD said an altercation took place inside the mall between the two men and both shot one another.

It is unclear at this time what the extent of the injuries to each suspect were, however, officials said they are both being treated at an area hospital and warrants have been issued for their arrest upon release.

Both men face multiple charges including felony possession of a gun and assault with intent to kill.

Officials responded to reports of gunshots around 5 p.m. on Saturday and several witnesses told Fox 46 they heard seven or eight rounds go off somewhere near the food court.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with more information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-889-2231.