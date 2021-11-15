Investigation underway after late-night fire destroys Pineville apartments

PINEVILLE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Mecklenburg County fire marshal is investigating what caused a fast-moving fire to spark late Sunday night.

The flames burned 16 units in The Park at Caterina apartment complex, just north of Pineville-Matthews Road.

No residents or firefighters were hurt. Mecklenburg County EMS treated a few residents on the scene, but no one went to the hospital.

The fire started around midnight. First responders said most of the building was in flames by the time they arrived.

Pineville Fire Department Chief Michael Gerin told Fox 46 the size of the building and proximity to an electrical transformer box made the fire difficult to put out.

“I’m extremely prideful of the job our people did because the fire was well ahead of us,” he said. “It presents challenges, but this is exactly what we prepare for, we expect these kinds of things.”

He said he’s grateful for the help from the Charlotte Fire Department and City of Charlotte officials.

CATS brought in two busses to keep residents warm while they waited for American Red Cross volunteers to arrive. The American Red Cross is providing temporary shelter and financial assistance to at least 12 people now out of a home.

Property Manager and Community Director Tangela Smith said she’s working to find new homes for the 16 families. She said there are some empty units at The Park at Caterina complex some can move into. The ownership group, Blue Stone Premier, has other properties in the Charlotte area which have units available for the victims.

Smith said nearby churches plan to cook a Thanksgiving dinner for those impacted by the fire.