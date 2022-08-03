PINEVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect with warrants out for them in Mecklenburg County and who led troopers on a chase is now in custody, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Troopers attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle on I-77 southbound Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. During the attempt, troopers learned the tags on the vehicle were fake and the vehicle had no insurance.

The yet-to-be-identified suspect, who troopers learned had warrants out for them in Mecklenburg County, refused to pull over and a chase ensued, according to NCSHP’s report.

A short time later the suspect stopped and tried to flee on foot and enter a business before they were tackled by a trooper and arrested.