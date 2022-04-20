QUEEN CITY NEWS – It may not be the California gold rush, but the precious metal is starting to look like a good way to make some money.

The price of gold is expected to hit a record high.

“People will come in from all walks of life and sell their gold, owner of Piedmont Gold Exchange & Refinery Philip Duncan said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Duncan has been in the gold business since 1981. He says he has seen a 15-20% increase in people coming into his shop to sell gold.

“We buy a lot of estate jewelry, lot of people coming in that need money. Times are tough now. The inflation is hitting hard here in Charlotte. The price of food has gone up 30-40% and people aren’t making 30-40% more money, so they are having to sell their gold,” Duncan said.

Some pieces end up o display at his Pineville shop, while others are refined.

“Most gold is karat gold, 10 karats, 14 to 18 karat which is so many parts gold, so many parts filler and we separate that,” Duncan said.

The new and improved gold is then sold on the New York Gold Exchange.

Right now, the price of an ounce of gold sits just shy of $1,950.

“The price of gold has gone up tremendously in the last six to eight months,” Duncan said.

The value of gold and all precious metals like silver tend to increase in times of global uncertainty.

“We’ve got to have value in something. Any time the value of our droller drops, gold will go up, and they are expecting it to go up even higher, which says that the dollar could be losing its power,” Duncan said.