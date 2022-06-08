PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Carolina Place in Pineville announced Wednesday that they are stepping up security with a new four-legged guard.

K-9 Carlos is joining the mall’s security team. Carlos is a firearm-detecting canine trained by Shallow Creek Kennels. He was previously assigned to sister-mall Columbiana Centre in Columbia after an April shooting there injured at least 12 people.

Carlos will be assigned to patrol the mall with his handler to detect firearms. He was chosen for his friendly demeanor. Shoppers will likely notice him but be unaware that he has even scanned them for firearms.

“We welcome Carlos and his handler to Carolina Place as part of a proactive advancement in our security program. We are proud to be a hub for the community, providing for thousands of jobs and welcoming millions of guests each year, it is a privilege that we take seriously. We are constantly evolving our security protocols and the new canine weapon detection program is an added safety measure to offer extra comfort to our shopping center community.” Susan Barwick, Senior General Manager of Carolina Place

Shallow Creek Kennels is a privately owned and operated police service dog importing and police training facility that hand selects and trains dogs to “possess confidence, courage and clarity, without exception.”

“Our extensive training program is built on years of law enforcement experience to ensure the highest quality in service, security and care for the dogs. Weapon detection and deterrence is a critical component to safety and prevention. Shallow Creek Kennels was formed with the fundamental goal to select and train highly-reliable detection canines to protect communities worldwide. Our involvement with mall security has been a natural collaboration, and we are honored to be a trusted resource to help support customers, merchants and shopping center management.” John Brannon, Owner of Shallow Creek Kennels

Carolina Place is private property and firearms are prohibited on the premises. The mall is owned by Brookfield Properties.