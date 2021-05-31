Around 20 people displaced, one injured after large Pineville apartment fire

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Around 20 people were displaced after a fire tore through a Pineville apartment complex early Monday morning, according to the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said a two-story apartment building at The Pines Apartments was engulfed in “heavy fire” when firefighters arrived around 4:45 a.m. Monday.

Pineville Fire Chief Michael Gerin said crews from several agencies in the area controlled the fire in 10 to 15 minutes. The blaze was limited to two apartments, Gerin said.

The Pines Apartments fire (courtesy of the Pineville Volunteer Fire Department)

Gerin confirmed to FOX 46 that one person was taken to the hospital with burn injuries. They are expected to be ok.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Around 20 residents from eight apartments are currently displaced. The American Red Cross was on scene to assist those occupants.