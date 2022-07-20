CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A day at the park is different depending on who you ask.

“Just to come and work out and get fresh air,” said Mecklenburg County resident Sarah Smith.

For others in parks across the county Tuesday, a solo game of disc golf brought them outside.

“I feel like it is important because it brings the community together,” said Meck County resident Tyre Brunson.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

According to the Parks and Recreation Department, there are 230 parks and facilities on 21,000 acres of land throughout the county.

What used to be buffers of land surrounding parks is now turning into neighborhoods and commercial developments.

“I feel like Charlotte is becoming like a real estate agent, and for the community, parks have just kind of fallen to the waste side,” Brunson said.

“We’ve got to get it before it’s gone,” Meck County Commissioner Laura Meier said.

Last month, commissioners voted to give the Parks and Recreation Department $50 million.

The money comes from the county’s 2023 fiscal year budget and must be used to acquire land for more parks, green spaces, and nature preserves.

“As the city is developing, we have to think about: ‘What are you going to do about green space?’ Because that is in our court, and so we are protecting the green space and the parks,” Meier said.

She said there are no guidelines for how much land the department acquires. Instead, she said the goal is to add more green space in districts that lack it.

“So, it is completing what we started and making sure that each of the district have equitable parks and green space,” Smith said.

“I would definitely like to see more parks and greenways than all the buildings they are putting up around the city,” Meier said.