CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Animal Care & Control confirmed an 8th positive rabies case in a raccoon in Mecklenburg County so far this year.

According to CMPD AC&C, the raccoon was found in the area of Harding Place in the 28205 zip code. There are no domestic pet or human exposures at this time.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

So far in 2022, only raccoons have tested positive for rabies in Mecklenburg County with positive cases found in 28215, two in 28226, 28227, 28207, 28273, 28216, and 28204 zip codes.

Residents in the area of the most recent case will be sent an alert. If you have any questions regarding potential exposures, constact Carson R. Phillips at (980) 314-9214 or Jose Pena at (980) 314-9210.