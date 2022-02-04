Not surprised: Commissioners react to Mecklenburg Co. Commissioner Ella Scarborough’s medical leave

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After either being absent or completely un-responsive via Zoom during meetings for months, Commissioner Ella Scarborough will be taking a medical leave.

Mecklenburg County Commissioners are unsure of what type of condition she is dealing with. George Dunlap, Chairman of the Board, said Scarborough didn’t tell him she was taking medical leave. He hasn’t been in communication with her for months, he’s only been in contact with her children.

“I found out through another media outlet. Earlier in the day I had had a conversation with Commissioner Scarborough’s family. And we talked about some things that she might do. Given her participation on the board, the family asked that they have some time to think about those things and consider it, and that they would get back in touch with me,” Dunlap explained.

Dunlap said no official paperwork to take medical leave has been filed.

“We have not received an official request, or anything in writing, making that request. And so, the board will, of course, have to discuss that once that request comes.”

Until that request comes, Scarborough will continue to get paid her $50,000 salary. Commissioner Laura Meier said the last time she had a conversation with Scarborough was in January of 2021.

“We just stopped asking questions and understood that. Maybe, and hopefully, she was getting the help that she needed,” Meier said.

Dunlap said the board will not appoint someone to take her seat unless she resigns. Since the board currently only has eight commissioners, Meier questioned how they will break the tie.

“It’ll be a discussion we’ll have to have. I totally can see eight people being a problem because it’s a tiebreaker situation,” Meier said.