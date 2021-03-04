New COVID-19 vaccine appointments open for Groups 1-3 in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Additional first-dose coronavirus vaccine appointments are set to open Thursday morning, Mecklenburg County Public Health said.
Health leaders said the appointments will open at 8:30 a.m. for people in Groups 1, 2 and 3.
Group 1 includes healthcare workers currently working in-person, and long-term care staff and residents.
Group 2 includes anyone 65 years of age or older.
Group 3 includes frontline essential workers who are required to be on-site for work:
- Critical manufacturing
- Education and childcare
- Essential goods
- Food and agriculture
- Government and community services
- Healthcare and public health
- Public safety
- Transportation
The new appointments will be available to be scheduled from March 10 through March 31.
Click here for more information and to schedule your appointment or call 980-314-9400.
Wednesday, 10,000 doses of the newly authorized one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was delivered to Mecklenburg County. Over 80,000 doses were delivered to North Carolina.