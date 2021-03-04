New COVID-19 vaccine appointments open for Groups 1-3 in Mecklenburg County

In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York. (Mary Altaffer/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Additional first-dose coronavirus vaccine appointments are set to open Thursday morning, Mecklenburg County Public Health said.

Health leaders said the appointments will open at 8:30 a.m. for people in Groups 1, 2 and 3.

Group 1 includes healthcare workers currently working in-person, and long-term care staff and residents.

Group 2 includes anyone 65 years of age or older.

Group 3 includes frontline essential workers who are required to be on-site for work:

Critical manufacturing

Education and childcare

Essential goods

Food and agriculture

Government and community services

Healthcare and public health

Public safety

Transportation

The new appointments will be available to be scheduled from March 10 through March 31.

Click here for more information and to schedule your appointment or call 980-314-9400.

Wednesday, 10,000 doses of the newly authorized one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was delivered to Mecklenburg County. Over 80,000 doses were delivered to North Carolina.