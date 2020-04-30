New concerns over nursing home with highest COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Grace Short stands at a window every day to catch a glimpse and say hi to her 92-year-old mother-in-law, Helen.

“Today the administrator told me all I needed to know was my mother [in-law] tested negative” for COVID-19, said Short, “and that I don’t have to worry about the rest of the place.”

“And I said, ‘Excuse me?,’” she added.

Short learned Autumn Care of Cornelius, where Helen is recovering from a broken hip, has 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 10 deaths from watching FOX 46. She feels Autumn Care downplayed the outbreak here, which according to data, is the highest in Mecklenburg County.

“Do you feel they should have told you…there’s an outbreak here?” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant.

“Absolutely,” yelled Short. “Absolutely. I mean, yes. I mean, are you kidding? Yes.”

FOX 46 met Short, who wore a white N95 mask, at a location overlooking the nursing home. Given how easily the virus spreads, she wants to know she saw Helen wearing somebody else’s pajama pants on at least three occasions.

She says nobody responded to her complaints until after she contacted FOX 46.

“Honey, you didn’t want to be on the phone with me today with the administrator,” she said, saying she could not repeat what she said on TV.

“You cursed?,” asked Grant.

“I sure did,” responded Short.

Short also wants to know why residents are passing around cordless phones to talk to loved ones.

“I’ve talked to so many people in there, I can give you their names, that weren’t my mother-in-law,” she said. “And I know all about them, where they live, and why they’re in there, and what they ate.”

This latest complaint comes after a the family of Korean War veteran Sanford Hummel, 88, told FOX 46 they were never told about his positive COVID-19 diagnosis until he was rushed to the hospital.

Autumn Care never gave the hospital Hummel’s test results so he had to be tested again, his family said. His family was also shocked to learn about the number of cases at the facility, saying they were told it was much less and under control.

Hummel passed away this week.

Short says her family has also been kept in the dark.

“Please tell everybody the truth,” she said, when asked what she would say to Autumn Care. “Please.”

After an interview, an administrator drove by and asked Grant and Short to leave, which they did.

“We have a question for you about the residents here and the care they’re getting,” asked Grant as the administrator rolled up his window and drove away.

FOX 46 has been trying to get answers from Autumn Care about Hummel’s case for a month with no response. On Wednesday, after calling about Short’s complaint, and again asking for a comment about Hummel, we finally received a brief statement saying they couldn’t comment on specific cases due to patient privacy.

“The facility has established a personalized care plan for any affected resident,” said Dr. Nancy Istenes, the chief medical officer, in a statement. “The facility has maintained a dialogue with, and provided updates to, the person responsible for each resident’s care, including family members of their designated power of attorney.”

“We have worked closely with the Department of Health and continue to follow all necessary guidelines,” she added. “Due to HIPAA regulations, we cannot comment on any personal health information.”

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) opened up an investigation into Autumn Care following a series of FOX 46 reports.

“The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services completed a COVID-19 focus survey at the facility and issued no citations,” said Istenes.

FOX 46 could not immediately confirm that.