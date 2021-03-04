NCDOT ramps up litter cleanup following pandemic, collects more than 1M pounds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – North Carolina Department of Transportation leaders are looking for volunteers to help clean up area roads. They say trash along state highways is a multitude of problems including people throwing garbage out windows, objects falling out of vehicles and people specifically dumbing large amounts of trash on state-owned property near interstates.

In the first two months of this year, NCDOT crews have collected more than 1 million pounds of trash across the state. An NCDOT spokesperson says last month more than 200,000 pounds of trash was collected in Division 10, which includes Mecklenburg, Cabarrus, Union, Stanly and Anson counties.

Trash pick-up and median mowing were briefly scaled back last year at the height of the pandemic as NCDOT saw a decrease in gas tax revenue, which forced furloughs and other budget cuts. Right now crews are working to clean up a 5 mile stretch of I-85 from mile markers 34 to 39.

In West Charlotte, NCDOT crews have cleaned up a service road at least 3 times in the past year, but litterbugs keep coming back. Tires, mattresses and even an old lawn mower have been dumped along the service road, which is off Sam Wilson Road.

“A lot of the times I will see trash and unfortunately I won’t recognize it from the day before so it’s something that is pervasive and still happening,” said one driver.

FOX 46 first told you about the illegal trash dumping along the service road, next to I-85, last January. An NCDOT spokesperson says it’s a county-wide problem.

A similar service road for Interstate 485 in West Charlotte has had barriers installed to stop people from dumping trash, but even that measure is not stopping the problem.

Similar barriers were set up just across from I-85 by the owner of an abandoned property, but the large concrete barriers were simply moved out of the way when someone decided to dump large amounts of yard debris.

An NCDOT spokesperson says they are coordinating with CMPD to stop trash dumping on NCDOT property. They will often respond to areas that are called in by neighbors and drivers.



NCDOT is hosting a statewide litter sweep program from April 10-24 and crews are looking for volunteers right now. Volunteers can clean up highways locally and they will be provided with all the equipment needed to help, including trash bags and gloves.



Anyone that wants to volunteer can call 919-707-2970 or click here.