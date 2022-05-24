MECKLENBURG COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The National Weather Service is on the ground in Charlotte and Cabarrus County Tuesday to determine if a tornado moved through several neighborhoods.

Several Tornado Warnings were issued in multiple NC counties Monday afternoon into the evening hours.

In east Mecklenburg County and Cabarrus County, dozens of trees fell onto local homes, vehicles, and blocked area roads. At one point, more than 6,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in the Charlotte area. Thankfully, no major injuries were reported during Monday’s storms.

The National Weather Service Team said they will be surveying damage Tuesday in Mecklenburg and Cabarrus Counties and in Spartanburg County, SC Tuesday afternoon.

Results of these surveys will be available Tuesday afternoon, they said.

The National Weather Service and Meck. Co Emergency Management are out on Burnt Umber Dr. surveying the damage from yesterday’s storm. They’re looking for evidence of a tornado. pic.twitter.com/DuajL3iCCp — 𝕄𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕒𝕟 𝔽𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕖𝕤 (@MorganFrancesTV) May 24, 2022