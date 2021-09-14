Mysterious ‘Aye’: Mecklenburg County attorney investigating concerns someone voted on behalf of commissioner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The Mecklenburg County Attorney is looking into a vote that came into question in last week’s Board of County Commissioners Meeting. Commissioners have reached out to the Chairman of the Board, George Dunlap, and expressed concern that someone voted on behalf of Commissioner Ella Scarborough.

Dunlap was taking roll call votes to approve the County Manager’s raise, when he called on Scarborough, an unknown voice announced “AYE” from her Zoom screen. The camera was not on, so no one could confirm it wasn’t her in the meeting, but suspicion was obvious.

FOX 46 asked Dunlap is he thought it was Scarborough’s voice, Dunlap paused and responded: “No, I don’t”.

“I got a response that was not the same as the responses that I’d heard previously. Which, which caused me to chuckle a little bit,” Dunlap said.

After Dunlap received concerns from others on the Board, he made the County Attorney aware of the situation. FOX 46 reached out to the County Attorney’s Office and was informed they could not provide any additional information.

A former Mecklenburg County employee, who asked to remain anonymous, told FOX 46 that as Scarborough has gotten older, her ability to follow along in the meetings has come into question. She is 75. Dunlap said he hasn’t spoken directly to her, but has talked with her kids.

“I’ve talked to her children, and they report to me that she’s fine,” FOX 46 asked Dunlap if he was still concerned,” “Well, I have to take people’s word,” Dunlap responded hesitantly.

Dunlap said there is no possible way for the Board to remove a commissioner, they have already looked into it, it would have to be up to the voters.