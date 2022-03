MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – All lanes of Interstate-77 northbound have reopened after a tractor-trailer jackknifed on the highway, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened Monday, March 7, on Interstate-77 at mile marker 21.4 into Huntersville.

NCDOT said the tractor-trailer accident had blocked the ‘manage lane left’ and ‘general-purpose right lane.’

Mainlines now open – but the left lane of the Express is still blocked as of 1:15pm – https://t.co/gAhhBzHxnw pic.twitter.com/QWUT22EZ01 — QCN Traffic (@QCNTraffic) March 7, 2022