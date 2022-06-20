HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 3-year-old boy was found walking down a busy street in Huntersville. Now, his mother wants to know how he was able to walk away from his summer camp all alone.

The mother tells Queen City News she dropped her son off Monday morning at a summer camp at Discovery Place in Huntersville. But just a short time later, he was found at a nearby fire station.

The child’s mother, Stephany Steen, said she had a bad feeling all morning and after coming back from running an errand she saw police, got out of her vehicle, and realized the police were there for her son.

Steen said she had dropped her 3-year-old son off at the Discovery Place Superhero Summer Camp Monday morning. Her son has a speech delay, so she was worried and went back to check on him once again.

Steen said she went to run some errands and then when she was coming back she saw police driving by Discovery Place and knew something wasn’t right.

“I had a mother’s intuition if that’s what you want to call it. I saw a police car pull in the back and I decided to turn in with her, just to see, and that’s when I saw my son at the corner being held by a firefighter,” Steen explained to Queen City News.

Statement from Discovery Place sent to Queen City News: