CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Vaccines for monkeypox will be made available in Mecklenburg County beginning Wednesday, the Mecklenburg County Health Department announced Tuesday.

“While monkeypox poses minimal risk to most people, we are working to offer vaccines to those at the highest risk,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, MCPH Director. “This allows us to maximize the very limited supply of vaccine that is currently available and reach those who are most vulnerable to the current outbreak.”

What is monkeypox?

Health officials stated that monkeypox can be transmitted through direct skin-to-skin contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex. Many of the cases in the U.S. are among men who have had sex with men, Meck Health says.

The vaccine is expected to prevent the illness or lead to less severe symptoms.

Individuals who will be eligible for the vaccine include those that have been in close contact or proximity to someone who has been diagnosed over the last 14 days.