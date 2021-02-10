Mecklenburg health leaders set for Wednesday COVID briefing

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Leaders with the Mecklenburg County health department will hold a briefing on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Public Health Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan will be part of the meeting and will take part in a Q&A session from the media following the briefing.

On Wednesday Gov. Cooper announced plans to begin vaccine Group 3, however, the group will be done in phases beginning with educators on February 24 which includes teachers, principals, childcare providers, bus drivers, custodial and cafeteria staff and others in our pre-K-12 schools and childcare centers, about 240,000 people, officials said.

The next phase of Group 3 will begin on March 10, frontline workers such as police and fire will be eligible.