Mecklenburg County to host virtual town hall on homelessness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County leaders will hold a virtual town hall meeting Thursday to discuss homelessness.

The meeting will be held on Thursday from 6pm-8pm.

Leaders will discuss the needs of the homeless and what the county is doing to help.

“It’s important that we have this townhall so we can educate the broader community about all the things we are doing to end homeless camp in the Uptown of Charlotte,” said George Dunlap, Mecklenburg County Commissioner.

Panelists for the event will include Stacy Lowry with Mecklenburg County Support Services, Liz Kelly with Roof Above, Deronda Metz with Salvation Army, Britni Eaton with the Assertive Team, Deborah Woolard of Block Love CLT, and Jessica Salzman with Atrium Health.

If you would like to join the conversation, please send questions in ahead of the meeting to townhall@mecknc.gov.

To access the town hall, go to http://meck.co/Townhall.